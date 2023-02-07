I would like to thank the 911 operator, the Illinois Highway Department Road crews, the Decatur Fire Department and the Decatur Police Department who assisted me during a fender bender on Jan. 27 that occurred on 22nd Street overpass.

The kindness, caring and assistance they gave me at this stressful time enabled me to stay calm and collected. I know this is an everyday occurrence for them but for me it was very nerve racking. I admire and appreciate that we have such wonderful professionals taking care of the citizens in this area.