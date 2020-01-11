KUDOS: To good Samaritan returning purse

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the person who found my purse in a shopping cart in the Walmart north parking lot.

On Dec. 13 I was in a hurry and inadvertently left my purse in the cart. By the time I realized it was missing panic set in and I was convinced it was gone. The customer service representative at Walmart told me someone had turned it in to a police officer who was ringing the Salvation Army bell. I had prayed all the way back to Walmart and was beyond relieved to find it had been returned with all contents intact.