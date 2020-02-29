KUDOS: To Grace United Methodist Church

We would like to give a huge thank you to the pastors, staff and congregation members of Grace United Methodist Church. These wonderful people have been quietly but faithfully supporting the staff and students at Hope Academy starting last August when school began. They tutor students, volunteer in classrooms, provide delicious treats for meetings and hosted a delightful Christmas party for the staff.

Every Tuesday morning without fail, a group from the church leads a prayer circle before school for any staff that wish to take part. As each person leaves to begin the school day, are given a written prayer and scripture for the week and the comfort of knowing that these people care and are praying for us. In writing this I am joined by a grateful Hope Academy staff. Thank you Grace United Methodist Church.