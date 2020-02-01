KUDOS: To hockey association donors

We want to thank all of the businesses and individuals that made monetary donations or donated items for our live and and silent auctions, especially Andrew Chiligiris, St. Louis Cardinals, Hickory Point Bank, Iron Workers Local 46, Christy Foltz Inc., National Hockey League, Blues and Blackhawks that helped us raise the money that we are donating to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

We would also like to thank all of the players that competed in the Decatur Youth Hockey Association alumni hockey games and the spectators that came out and supported our efforts that night and proved once again what a great and generous community that we live in.

I would like to especially thank Shane Brilley, Kim Taylor and all of the other volunteers that helped make this happen. This year we raised $10,422.40 for ACS bringing our five year total to over $72,000. We also raised nearly $1,000 for our scholarship program and a large box of toys for the Salvation Army.