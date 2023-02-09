To the most giving community in the country, we want to say thank you. Because of your generous support of our Decatur Youth Hockey Association Alumni Hockey Games this year we were able to donate over $11,000 to the ACS, collect two large barrels of toys for the Salvation Army Christmas toy drive and donate $1,000 to Matt Long, a 14-year-old DYHA hockey player who is battling brain cancer.

I want to especially thank Shane Brilley, Kim Taylor and Bob Brilley for all of their help in making it happen. It truly is a team effort that has allowed us to donate over $85,000 to the ACS, 12 large containers of toys to the Salvation Army, over $6,000 to our scholarship program and $3,000 directly to three 14-year-old cancer patients.

We would also like to thank our many sponsors/donors this year: Hickory Point Bank, G&H Marine, Andrew Chiligiris, Dales Southlake Pharmacy, Skeff Distributing, St. Louis Cardinals, Ironworkers Local 46, Decatur Building Trades, IBEW Local 146, Laborers Local 159,Pepsi, and Mark McCloud.

We will have our 7th Annual Hockey Games to benefit the ACS on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and look forward to your continued support. Please remember that everyone that is born will die , but no one deserves to die from cancer.

Mark A. Birch, Decatur