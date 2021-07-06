 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Kudos

KUDOS: To kindness of neighbors

  • 0
LettersEditor
{{featured_button_text}}

We had a huge limb, about 10 or 12 feet long, fall from the cottonwood tree. Called someone to cut it down, but only got a message.

The next  afternoon, I heard a chainsaw. Looking out, I saw our neighbor, Eric Bender and his college-age son, working on it. Soon other neighbors, including Shelly Hanneken and her sons. Then a passerby came over with sons. 

Soon there were 10 of us carrying cut branches to stack. Word soon got out that we had a broken pipe in the ground from our birdfeeder. Again, lots of advice and few good strong hands took care of it.

Who says people aren't good to each other anymore? I was amazed at the kindness of these folks, and proud to call them my neighbors.

Lorraine Howard, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News