KUDOS: To kindness of neighbors

We had a huge limb, about 10 or 12 feet long, fall from the cottonwood tree. Called someone to cut it down, but only got a message.

The next afternoon, I heard a chainsaw. Looking out, I saw our neighbor, Eric Bender and his college-age son, working on it. Soon other neighbors, including Shelly Hanneken and her sons. Then a passerby came over with sons.

Soon there were 10 of us carrying cut branches to stack. Word soon got out that we had a broken pipe in the ground from our birdfeeder. Again, lots of advice and few good strong hands took care of it.

Who says people aren't good to each other anymore? I was amazed at the kindness of these folks, and proud to call them my neighbors.

Lorraine Howard, Decatur

