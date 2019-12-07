KUDOS: To Operation Enduring Support donors

Operation Enduring Support mailed 140 Christmas Care Packages to our deployed military on Dec. 2.
You have free articles remaining.
Our community was very generous this year with their donations and volunteers. Working together we have sent our love and encouragement to many military stationed in Japan, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Kuwait, four ships at sea, and several undisclosed locations. During this year we have been able to mail a total of 296 boxes with your help. Thank you for caring and supporting our deployed military.
Ann Irwin, OES Director