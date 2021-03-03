KUDOS: To social workers

March is the perfect time to offer thanks to another unsung group of heroes, social workers. During the pandemic, social workers have been on the frontlines along with doctors, nurses, grocery store staff and other essential employees. They have been quietly going about their work and with March being Social Work Month, it is the perfect time to publicly applaud them.

Each day more than 700,000 social workers nationwide make life better for others. They empower people, giving them the skills and encouragement, they need to overcome life’s challenges. They also link clients to resources to live more fulfilled lives. Social workers are everywhere. They work in schools, helping children get the best possible education. They are in mental health centers and private practices, helping people overcome mental illnesses such as depression and substance use disorders. They protect children and strengthen families who’ve come in contact with the child welfare system.

This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a mental health crisis. According to the CDC, more than 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse during the pandemic compared to 11% in 2019. People are battling fear of illness, social isolation, economic insecurity, loss of loved ones and more. All of these are risk factors for depression, anxiety and substance abuse.