KUDOS: To St. Mary's Hospital

We would like to take this opportunity to thank St. Mary's Hospital, Mary Jane Schroeder, Crystal Catherwood, Heather Grimes, Bridget Harrison and the entire staff of the 4th floor medical unit for welcoming the RN nursing students from Richland Community College this semester. You have provided a welcoming atmosphere and a wonderful learning environment for our students. We can't thank you enough for all you do for our students to provide quality clinical education.

We would also like to thank the patients and families who have invited us into their lives and allowed us the honor of providing care as we learn the role of the professional nurse. It has been our honor to serve and learn at St. Mary's. To the physicians, nurses, therapists and entire staff, Thank you to an amazing 4th floor team.