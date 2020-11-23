KUDOS: To St. Mary's nurses

Navigating clinical nursing with students has presented many challenges this semester with the pandemic.

The fourth floor and endoscopy staff at St. Mary's have demonstrated care, compassion and a willingness to continue accepting students and contributing in a meaningful way to their education. These nurses have role modeled to all students what it means to be a professional nurse, all while understanding the students ambivalence with a deadly virus.

The Richland Community College Nursing Program and the Decatur and surrounding area communities, are fortunate to have these dedicated professionals. Educating future nurses is an important and necessary job made easier by the St. Mary's staff.

On behalf of the RCC second semester students, I want to especially thank Heather Grimes, Crystal Catherwood, Katrina Norton and all the nursing and support staff of the fourth floor and endoscopy unit for providing a wonderful clinical experience and a warm, inviting atmosphere to learn in. Your dedication to educating future nurses during this pandemic is unrivaled.