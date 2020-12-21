 Skip to main content
KUDOS: To the Decatur Park District
KUDOS: To the Decatur Park District

Type Your Letter We’d like to shine a thankful spotlight on the Decatur Park District for introducing the Trees on the Tees holiday event. In a year when so many things have been taken from us, this creative, Covid-safe, family event exceeded all expectations. Beginning with a warm welcome from staff, to the creatively lit decorations, the business sponsored trees, the live Christmas dancers, to wrapping up with s’mores, hot chocolate and Santa himself, nothing was missing. With a very nominal admission price, this event was nothing short of a community gift to all who nabbed a reservation. Thank you for this light in the midst of a very dark year. We can’t wait to participate again and watch it grow.

 Kathleen and Scott Arnold, Decatur

