KUDOS: To Trees on Tee participants

Thank you Decatur Park District for brightening the end of what was a pretty dark year. The lights were exquisite. The trees were beautiful; getting to see Santa and tell him our wishes was a real treat.

And to top it off with a complimentary cup of hot chocolate and s’mores. Even a picture in a snow globe for a memory of the Christmas Spirit you created for us.

Thank you for all the thought and hard work you put in to cheering up the Decatur area.

Thank you the volunteers for being chilled to the bone and giving your time to make this event successful.

Thank you Greg Foley (Superintendent at HPGC), and crew for all your hard work behind the scenes. Trees on Tee would not have been successful without you.

Lisa Cyrulik, Warrensburg

