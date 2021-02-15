KUDOS: To Wabash Memorial Hospital Association

This has been a hard trying, fearful, sad 2020 for each and every one of us. We all have given thanks to our hospitals, doctors, nurses, first responders, firemen, etc.

Myself, I would like to say a big thank you to all of you at Wabash Memorial Hospital Association, of which I am a member.

"The clinic" which is where I see my "CNA=Doc" Theresa Henderson, "Nurse Kathy", Missie and Carlyon. All are great and all for the gals handling the insurance part as well as the administers.

Thanks and appreciate all. God bless.

Edie Logan, Decatur

