KUDOS: To Walmart North

On Tuesday, March 24, the first day of senior shopping from 6 to 7 a.m. at Walmart North in Decatur, I pulled into the parking lot at 5:50. There was already a line of people waiting to get in.

The line stretched from the north entrance door all the way to the south entrance door. I almost turned around and went home, but then I looked at the line again and noticed that everyone was keeping a safe distance between them and the person in front of them. I decided to get in line.

The door opened a little early and the line started to move. To my surprise, the line kept moving. Walmart was ready for us.

Jason, the store manager, was greeting everyone at the entrance. Inside, six employees were helping customers get their grocery carts and sanitizing the handles on the carts. The store was well-stocked. They even had disinfecting wipes and toilet paper. Everyone was helpful and friendly.

Thank you Jason and the employees at Walmart North for being there when we need you the most.

Harold Alsup, Decatur

