 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: $250,000 is a phantom tax limit
0 comments

LETTER: $250,000 is a phantom tax limit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

Darrel Parish, in his letter ("Fair Tax Amendment necessary," Sept. 25), points out the $20 million being spent to oppose the tax amendment proposal; but ignores the $56 million personally being spent by Pritzker in favor.

More egregious is his reference to a phantom $250,000 income limit on who will be affected by the amendment, if passed. Let's be clear, there is no such limit in the amendment on the legislature's ability to peg income for increases. If you trust future legislators never to go below that, you haven't been paying attention.

Joel Winick, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Kreke for County Board
Letters

LETTER: Kreke for County Board

I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Kreke for Macon County Board-District 3 (east/southeast Decatur). Ryan is a life-long Decatur resi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News