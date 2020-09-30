LETTER: $250,000 is a phantom tax limit

Darrel Parish, in his letter ("Fair Tax Amendment necessary," Sept. 25), points out the $20 million being spent to oppose the tax amendment proposal; but ignores the $56 million personally being spent by Pritzker in favor.

More egregious is his reference to a phantom $250,000 income limit on who will be affected by the amendment, if passed. Let's be clear, there is no such limit in the amendment on the legislature's ability to peg income for increases. If you trust future legislators never to go below that, you haven't been paying attention.