LETTER: A 'big city' with a big heart.

I am a lifelong resident of Decatur and a retired teacher from Central A&M Middle School. I want to thank those companies, businesses and individuals who have posted signs and billboards of support for the young men involved in the tragic accident on July 12.

Compared to the towns of Assumption and Moweaqua, Decatur is a "big city." Big cities are usually not known for banding together to help out when a tragedy occurs. Thank you, Decatur, for showing your support and praying for the residents of Assumption and Moweaqua. You have shown that Decatur is a "big city" with a big heart.