LETTER: A community friendly to autism

I want to commend Dianne Hollister for her letter to the editor (“Birdhouse trail a special treat, April 19”). The birdhouses were a special Autism Awareness Month project organized by Autism McLean.

People on the autism spectrum, family, friends and local artists all contributed their talents to paint 200 unique birdhouses that graced the Constitution Trail near the Virginia Street bridge in Normal. You’ll find great variety in the colors, themes and shapes – which is a lot like autism: every individual on the autism spectrum is different, with unique gifts, abilities, challenges, and needs.

April is Autism Awareness month – a great time to commit to becoming a truly autism friendly community: For employers to reflect on job opportunities and learn how to create a supportive and inclusive culture for employees and customers. For schools to help children with autism to blossom and develop their talents. For all of us to support local agencies and nonprofits, such as Marcfirst and Autism McLean, who serve people with autism and their families; and to support legislation and policies that sustain life-long needs.

The birdhouses livened up the trail and brought a bit of spring color and joy to passers-by.

Community awareness and inclusion of people with autism will recognize the colorful community that we are and bring lifelong joy individuals and families living with autism.

Check out www.autismmclean.org for local resources and information about autism. And if you missed seeing the birdhouses on the trail, you can still see photos on the Autism McLean Facebook page.

Kari Sandhaas, Normal

