LETTER: A dilemma for this election
LETTER: A dilemma for this election

This week I received an invitation from Macon County Republican Committee inviting me to a $50 lunch to raise money for the Republican get out the vote campaign. It was kind of nice enough to offer me an opportunity to still contribute if I can't make the luncheon. 

Well, I am a registered Republican since 1952 but I am a real Republican of the Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Dwight Eisenhower variety. I detest the current Republican politics in Washington. I can no longer contribute to the Republican Committee because I fear it would support the jerks in Washington. 

I will still take a Republican ballot in the primary and selectively vote for local and area candidates who appear old school. 

I'm not all sure if I can vote in national campaigns. Quite a dilemma for Nov. 2020. What do we do?

Robert Long, Mount Zion

