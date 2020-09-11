LETTER: A fine line of evaluating outrage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When The Atlantic reported President Trump’s alleged remarks on fallen American soldiers being “losers” and “suckers," I hoped that Joe Biden would delay judgement until we know more. No such luck.

Instead, Biden responded with fist pounding, stern-faced fury and applause-line oratory that prompts cheers when invoking our military. Would it have hurt his cause to show a little restraint before defaulting to all-out attack mode? Yes, it probably would have. I should know better by now.

My dad was frustrated by President George H.W. Bush’s tendency to “feign anger” when making a point, especially during election campaigns. “Righteous indignation”, I believe, was another term he used.

Most of us aren’t mind readers, but there seems to be a fine line between genuine passion and a well-rehearsed bit of theater. So many figures in sports, politics and show business express “outrage” that the term has lost some of its sting.

Kamala Harris’ “That little girl was me” moment in a Democratic presidential debate drew a lot of attention and likely served its purpose. I don’t doubt that Ms. Harris has strong feelings about bussing, but I thought her remarks came off as a bit practiced. Maybe it’s just me.