During my 25-plus years of snow skiing, I tried to avoid skiing black diamond ski runs. I also decided years ago that I was not going to attempt to run a marathon, unlike my son-in-law. Going down over two miles to see the Titanic wreckage wasn’t on my bucket list either or climbing Mount Everest.

I guess I have always followed Clint Eastwood’s famous quote from one of his roles as Inspector Callahan, also known as Dirty Harry.

I have also reached the conclusion that many of our older leading political figures should follow Mr. Eastwood’s advice.

Have any of you seen the video of Senator Dianne Feintein being led around the Capital in a “brain dead state” or Mitch McConnell “freezing” as he was speaking in a press conference?

These are just two of our elderly political leaders who need to retire because of advancing age. Joe Biden and Donald Trump also should be in this group.

Some people like the former Queen Elizabeth II refuse to give up their positions of power until they die. Elizabeth even forced her son, Charles, to wait until he was in his early 70’s to assume the throne. I view this behavior as absolute arrogance and selfishness.

FDR should never have run for fourth term in Nov. 1944. He was dying of congestive heart failure and knew it. Before he died he did not even tell his vice-president, Harry Truman, that the atomic bomb was in the final stages of development.

I am now approaching my 85th birthday, and I realize I am not as intellectually or physically sharp as I was just a few years ago.

So, my message to my fellow seniors is simple, Step aside and “make my day.”

Robert Pickett, Decatur