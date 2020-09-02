 Skip to main content
LETTER: A look at the post-election world
If Biden wins:

It will be a marriage between Nancy P. and Joe B., a marriage like none other.

Picture the new couple driving away in the honeymoon car with the Democrats following closely behind like tin cans tied to the bumper.

If Trump wins:

The emperor's new clothes (as in parable of the emporer's new clothes) will be quilted from pieces of the American flag.

The 50 states will confiscate each of the stars for themselves and use them for their own "state-party" constitutions.

The Democrats offer an impotent economic (green) vision and lack of moral leadership.

The Republicans offer the certain control of the state(s), a single "party of parties" authority.

Mark Ahearn, Decatur

