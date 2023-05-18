I’m sorry. Sorry to have let you down in so many ways. My biggest regret is evolving into a disaster for the magnificent country in which you currently live.

I tried to instill in you good morals, good skills, responsible citizenship and empathy when appropriate. My failure was focusing too much on your well-being at the expense of the big picture.

While I was focused on you, our country has taken a terrible self-destructive path. I should have done more to create focus on the important things. One of my favorite political pundits, Charles Krauthammer, observed that “In the end, all the beautiful, elegant things in life, the things that I care about, the things that matter, depend on getting the politics right. Because in those societies where they get it wrong, everything else is destroyed, everything else is leveled.”

While our government is focused on issues that are trivial in respect to our immediate future, other countries, those who could be described as our enemies, are growing in power and global influence.

Sure, global warming is a problem which needs to be addressed. But not at the expense of our economy and security. Human rights should be respected, but while respecting other’s lifestyles, we should not be celebrating and promoting abnormal behavior.

While our government has been occupied with these issues, our security and future wellbeing have been and will continue to be eroding. For that misplaced priority to exist is my fault. For allowing your future to be compromised this way, I truly apologize. I should have done more.

Alan Morr, Forsyth