LETTER: A road map for improvements

I am an 85-year-old white Christian moderate Republican who has worked in all phases of human resources in industry for over 40 years. My career took me to five different industrial plants where I managed over 3,000 employees.

In my work, I served for and with, and was involved with all races and creeds and I had a wonderful relations with them all. I hired and trained most of them.

Those who thought enough of themselves to complete high school and then applied themselves got good-paying jobs. I saw to that with few disappointments. No matter their race.

Through the years, I have come to know over 50 law enforcement officers, police, sheriffs and deputies, state police, military as well as political leaders and union officers of races. Not one of those I know would or could do or condone what happened to George Floyd. I am personally devastated by what I saw.

Can we fix it?

We need to make high school graduation mandatory for all kids having the stuff to finish. High school is essential to a decent paying job. We need then to offer low-interest educational loans to those grads which will be forgiven upon completion of two years in a junior college or completion of technical training in an accorded ed technical school.