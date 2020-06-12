LETTER: A road map for improvements

I am an 85-year-old white Christian moderate Republican who has worked in all phases of human resources in industry for over 40 years. My career took me to five different industrial plants where I managed over 3,000 employees.
In my work, I served for and with, and was involved with all races and creeds and I had a wonderful relations with them all. I hired and trained most of them.
Those who thought enough of themselves to complete high school and then applied themselves got good-paying jobs. I saw to that with few disappointments. No matter their race.
Through the years, I have come to know over 50 law enforcement officers, police, sheriffs and deputies, state police, military as well as political leaders and union officers of races. Not one of those I know would or could do or condone what happened to George Floyd. I am personally devastated by what I saw.
Can we fix it?
We need to make high school graduation mandatory for all kids having the stuff to finish. High school is essential to a decent paying job. We need then to offer low-interest educational loans to those grads which will be forgiven upon completion of two years in a junior college or completion of technical training in an accorded ed technical school.
Organizations need to give us carefully chosen minority candidates for our police training, fire fighting training, industrial recruiting, and all other entries to good-paying careers. These same groups need to give us electable minority candidates for every city, county, state and federal elected position. Then they need to campaign like hell for each one so we know who to vote for.
God bless every man, woman and child in this great country. Every life matters.
Bob Long, Mount Zion
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!