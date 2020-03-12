LETTER: A small price for taxpayers to pay

On Tuesday, March 17, the voters of the Maroa-Forsyth School District have the opportunity to vote for a new middle school to be constructed in Maroa adjoining the current high school. The Board of Education has determined that the best location is in Maroa as curriculum, faculty and facilities can be shared among both schools. If the new school were to be constructed in Forsyth, additional costs would be incurred for transportation and staff.

The current intermediate school was constructed in 1933 and has many issues due to age, classroom size and environmental concerns. The time is right to construct a new school as costs will continue to rise, the longer we wait. The cost of a new facility is estimated to be approximately $33 million.

The bond on the current high school will be retired in 2021. These bonds can be re-issued to help pay for a new middle school. The school district receives approximately $700,000 from Macon County sales tax revenue each year. It is estimated that $400,000 of this revenue could be used to pay for a new school, each year. The remainder would go for maintenance and repairs of current buildings. This sales tax revenue and the re-issued bonds would pay for all but $6.7 million of the cost of a new school. This is a small price to pay by the district voters to provide excellent facilities for the children of the district.