LETTER: A suggestion for Howard Buffett

I want to thank Mr. Howard Buffett and pass along a suggestion.

Thumbs up for his sustained and continuous generosity. As a Decatur resident I am thankful for the great impact he's made.

Recently I’ve seen a lot of criticism on social media from local residents who question his motives. Some even post some pretty hateful things. While I hope it doesn't dissuade him, I do hope it gives him pause to wonder why.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We ask our elected officials to budget, prioritize and spend appropriately. We vote for them for that very purpose. When any private citizen supplements our tax dollars with funds donated for specific policy related purposes (i.e., Sheriff’s warrant execution, Decatur DUI officer) it sets a different priority than our elected representatives decided upon for our community. In so doing it dilutes the influence of our (purposefully limited) tax dollars and our votes in favor of the donor's preferences. I believe that’s inappropriate in our democracy and that this is the essence of why Mr. Buffett has gained some vocal detractors.

It is also clear that our city and county leadership are too weak to turn down his donations, so instead my suggestion is for Mr. Buffet to exercise some restraint.