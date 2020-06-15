LETTER: A tribute to a loving father

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Father’s Day is an important day of honoring one of the greatest occasions that a man can attain in life: The reproduction of an eternal spirit of life on earth.

My father, Pastor John Fleener From Morningside Chapel and Water Street Fellowship, with the help of my mother gave birth to me.

He was determined to be, with God’s help, a loving, kind, self giving sacrificial life to be the best person he could be.

Dad’s heart of caring helped a congregation appreciate goodness and the gift of giving and to make we children to be God-fearing capable adults desiring to help any and all people in whatever fashion we could.

He ministered to the whole city thru speaking thru radio and televising broadcasts.

My father died in 1976 but with five nurses, the hospital chaplain, sister Jane Marie and the head nurse also In the room, God granted him an experience of dying and being dead for about 10 minutes and being resurrected back to life with heat and breath of life restored to his body.

This experience revealed God's love and acceptance of a life well-lived and Encouraged all of us present to appreciate our fathers and our creator given great power to love and bless.