LETTER: Abortion is criminal, inhumane, murder

Abortion is murder.

From the moment of conception a human life is at stake. Any women who have abortions are killing a fellow human.

We now have a law which goes ahead and kill signed by our jerk of a governor into a bill entitled Women's Health. Women's health is rest, good diet, exercise and clean living, nothing else. When a person is convicted of murder, he or she is likely to spend years in prison after a trial over months or years. There is now butcher shop (abortion clinic) where they boast of being able to kill 24 children in each day. So sad, so criminal, so inhumane.

When a woman engaged in protected sex which yields a child, God says you are blessed with this new life. Be glad and raise the child or put it up for adoption by one of the many couples desperate for a baby.

Women who have abortions, legislators who voted to make it legal and those involved in performing abortions will one day have to answer for their crimes.

In God's name, save that child.

Bob Long, Mount Zion

