LETTER: Abortion supporters' reasoning flawed

The front page picture and article in the Nov. 6 H&R reveals serious problems with abortion supporters reasoning.

Some may claim the photo showing an abortion supporter holding a sign referring to the elephant in the womb is merely a metaphor but it exposes their false claims.

What is actually in the womb is the living target of a deadly abortion. It is not an elephant, or desk or car. It is alive. It is human. It is unique (not the woman's body). To say otherwise is to deny simple scientific fact.

When a living human egg unites with a living human sperm cell the result is living. The result human. It is not something that is not alive and later undergoes spontaneous generation and bursts into life as it is born. You may call it a fetus, a baby, an embryo or an unborn child but the facts remain. It is living. It is human.

Perhaps pro-abortionists would find a better rapport with pro-life people if they would admit the pre-born (fill in your favorite term) is human and abortion kills it. Admit that there is no choice or bodily autonomy for the pre-born targeted for abortion.

Every birth privileged person should realize abortion kills.

Choose life.

Gary Larson, Decatur