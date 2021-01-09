LETTER: Accept others for who they are

Dr. Martin Luther King had a dream that one day all people would be treated equally. He wanted his children to one day live in a nation where people would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by a person’s character. He believed that equality was for everyone not just one particular race.

Strides have been made to lessen prejudices and inequalities. Dr. King’s dream has been exceeded in many ways. We have had an African-American president, Oscar winners, outstanding athletes, judges, teachers and many other upstanding positions filled by African Americans. Children have been taught by their parents and teachers that racism is wrong and we are to treat others how we want to be treated.

However, racism is still lurking in our communities. Violence has flooded our new stations and headlines of how disrespectful people are towards one another. As a nation, we no longer have laws regarding discrimination or segregation, however racial profiling is on the rise. Situations have occurred that led to devastating outcomes that could have easily been avoided if taken the time to access the situation before reacting with deadly force.