LETTER: Acknowledging EMS Week

It’s EMS Week: a time when, as a nation, we turn to acknowledge the work our Emergency Medical Responders, Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, and Prehospital Registered Nurses do every day to keep us healthy. The past two years of COVID-19 have shown us how important these individuals are to our communities, and how fundamental their care is to enabling people in all parts of the country to receive high quality, patient centered care in their time of need. They truly are the linchpin of our healthcare system.

This week also comes at a critical time for EMS. We here in Central Illinois, along with many parts of the county, are struggling with ensuring that ambulances are staffed and ready to serve the communities in which we live and work. We need real change in the way that we finance emergency medical services, or we run the risk of not having skilled prehospital professionals when we need them most. That said, there are many people working hard to find ways to keep the ambulances staffed with well trained personnel capable of providing high quality care.

So, if you’re reading this and have thought about becoming an EMT or a paramedic, reach out to your local community college, hospital, ambulance service, or fire department to see how this can be accomplished.

To those of you already in the profession, thank you. Thank you for always being there, and for adapting to the rapidly changing and often seemingly contradictory world of the past two years. Thank you for putting the needs of your community first and being willing to work an emotionally and physically draining job.

Thank you for your dedication to an essential service that is the backbone of our healthcare system and is what enables high quality care to reach deep into the heart of rural Illinois.

Scott H Pasichow, MD, MPH

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, SIU School of Medicine

EMS Medics Director, HSHS St. John’s and St. Mary’s Hospitals

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0