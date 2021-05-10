LETTER: Act now on climate issues

Call it what you want. Climate instability or climate change or global warming is caused by carbon and greenhouse emissions emitted by humans in the past century. We are the problem and the solution to our climate crisis. We must act now. The good news is we have a means to help get to net carbon by 2050.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), H.R.2307, has been reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. EICDA puts an annual fee on fossil fuel producers for the climate harming carbon emissions of their products. This will drive down carbon pollution because energy companies, leading industries, and American consumers will move toward cleaner, cheaper options. This is a definite “free market and fully cost approach.” The money collected from the carbon fee will be allocated in equal shares and paid out as a monthly dividend to the American people to spend as they see fit.

We need Republicans and Democrats to help us to care for our common home. Congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are all concerned about our climate. So should you. Please visit citizensclimatelobby.org, the website of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby an organization committed to promoting and passing EICDA and addressing this challenge in a way that is efficient and bipartisan.