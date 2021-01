Dear honorable members of the federal legislature"

I am from the Midwest and remember my classes in “democracy.”

All U.S. leaders were given the oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America.

The actions of the former president, Mr Trump,, on Jan. 6, 2021, were not protecting and defending the Constitution.

I wish to hold the members of Congress to his/her conscious and oath. You promised your voters that you would do so. Therefore, act accordingly.

Jocelyn Greive, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0