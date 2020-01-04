LETTER: ADA has further reach than suspected

Your article on language interpreters for access to the courts was great but merely scratches the surface. It is little known by court administrators and judges that the Americans with Disabilities Act is far broader than merely requiring access for the physically disabled to public buildings. In fact, it has broad and sweeping application to the courts and public meetings such as the city council.

The ADA provides that courts and public entities must provide meaningful access to the hearing impaired, and not just American Sign Language. Under the ADA, if a hearing-impaired person makes his or her needs known, the courts must make every effort to accommodate the needs of that person, including, but not limited to ASL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Little known, there is something called Communication Access Realtime Translation, in which a qualified certified court reporter is present in a court proceeding of public meeting, takes down what is being said and by whom, in real time and the text of the proceeding appears on a monitor. Under the ADA, the public body must provide these and other services, at its cost, and must, wherever practical, honor the request of the hearing disabled to provide the accommodation he or she feels would be most useful.