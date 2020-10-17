LETTER: Again backing Londrigan for Congress

Once again, I support Betsy Dirksen Londrigan for Congress. As she promised in her oh-so-close bid two years ago, she will work tirelessly to achieve better health care for all Americans.

Add to that her devotion to working-class families, those people who really make the economy go. The “essential workers”, who have been so important during the pandemic, would get a strong voice in Washington with Betsy.

I urge support from those undecided people (are there still some in this hyper-political country?) and from Democrats and progressives who are so discouraged about the state of the nation that they’re resigned to staying home on Election Day. Every vote Betsy doesn’t get helps the Republican incumbent. We’ve got a career politician in office now, and people claim to hate career politicians. He’s also what you could call a back bencher – someone who takes up a seat but has next to no influence in the vital decisions of our nation.

The congressman’s campaign is built on the concept that if you repeat something enough, people will believe it. He paints himself as the Great Bipartisan, who spends his time “reaching across the aisle” to work with Democrats.