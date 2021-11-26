LETTER: Ahmad Aubrey verdict a relief

It is not often in cases like this the justice system gets it right, however in this case I can say that justice was served.

I watched this trial like so many of you. To my horror, I heard what seemed like a modern day lynching. For many African Americans holding their breath, today’s guilty verdict of the three white men brought about a sign of relief.

While this will not bring Ahmad Aubrey back, it is my hope that it will send a message to those that seek to do harm to innocent African Americans just trying to live. America has taken a hard look at the precepts of its judicial system and is ready to dispense justice equally and equitably.

Additionally the state of Georgia’s willingness to arrest the DA who tried to ignore the cases shows that the system is finally willing to hold their own accountable.

To the citizens of Decatur, I say let’s work together across racial lines and divisions to ensure that something of this heinous nature does not happen here.

Anthony Corey Walker, President

Tamarra Fuller, Executive Director

Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0