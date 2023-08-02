I believe that anyone who would lead a child to believe they’ll suffer in hell if they don’t accept their religious beliefs is guilty of child abuse.

I believe that In a world where billions live in poverty, opposition to birth control and abortion should be considered a crime.

I don’t believe the Bible is the literal word of God. No reasonable person would, especially if they’d read “The Dragons of Eden” and “Cosmos” by Carl Sagan, and just the chapters of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John of “Asimov’s Guide to the Bible,” as I suggested in my letters years ago.

Those who supported Trump and continued to support him, no matter how many crimes he committed or lies he told, had better hope the Bible is not the literal word of God. Matthew 25:41-46 is proof of that.

This would include millions of Christians who vote their anti-abortion agenda regardless of all other issues. They’ve been electing Republicans for decades because that’s who panders most to their radical beliefs. These are many of the same people who supported the George W. Bush administration’s criminal rush to war in Iraq.

My guest column “Bible has many inconsistencies” can easily be found in the Herald & Review digital archives. Just enter the date, Nov. 20, 2021, page B1, and look for the title.

My guest column “Penalties rarely match deeds,” explaining the Christian origin of the belief in Hell and the book of Job can be found on Dec. 25, 2021, page B1.

This letter and its comments from the digital edition are all the Bible information you’ll ever need.

Ron Adams, Decatur