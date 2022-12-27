 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

LETTER: Allow payment for college athletes

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

A win-win for college athletes, colleges, NCAA and taxpayers: College athletes should be compensated for their talent. Players bring in more ticket sales and more merchandising. ESPN pays $470 million annually for college playoff games. That is huge revenue for a school that has the best players to get them to the playoffs.

This is their time to make some money. Good athlete programs attract more students and bring in more tuition money. This would result in lower tuition costs for students and parents.

All this revenue generated could mean a more blanched budget for the school. Only six states allow pay for college athletes and need federal legislation so all stakeholders can benefit.

Matthew Goebel, Colton Denny and Joseph Koehler. Macon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News