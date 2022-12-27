LETTER: Allow payment for college athletes

A win-win for college athletes, colleges, NCAA and taxpayers: College athletes should be compensated for their talent. Players bring in more ticket sales and more merchandising. ESPN pays $470 million annually for college playoff games. That is huge revenue for a school that has the best players to get them to the playoffs.

This is their time to make some money. Good athlete programs attract more students and bring in more tuition money. This would result in lower tuition costs for students and parents.

All this revenue generated could mean a more blanched budget for the school. Only six states allow pay for college athletes and need federal legislation so all stakeholders can benefit.

Matthew Goebel, Colton Denny and Joseph Koehler. Macon