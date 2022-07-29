LETTER: Alternate school site suggestion

After reading about all the opposition to the Lincoln Park site for a new school and about the other potential sites that were dismissed, I tried to find a better location. What about the old driving range at Scovill Golf Course? It's sad, but golf is probably not returning to that site. The driving range easily has 10 flat acres. Surely, water and sewer are available at the street. It has great access off of W. Main St. There are no neighbors on three sides. It would be minimally disruptive to wildlife. It would affect only about a dozen homes instead of an entire neighborhood. Lastly, it is an easy less than five minute drive from the West End.