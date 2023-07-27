I remember the day the Supreme Court ordered Nixon to turn over the tapes. There have been other notable moments when the Court reinforced respect for the law and Constitutional rights. But I fear we have seen the twilight of respect for this Court with its 6-3 majority set on overturning established precedents. By the time you read this, we will have celebrated another Independence Day. We will have struggled to remain true to the preamble of the Constitution: We hold these truths to be self-evident...

When people doing business in the public arena can decide who they will or won’t serve because of their personal religious beliefs, then what is next? Will the Court allow them to refuse service to (take your pick) Black people at lunch counters, interracial couples, Muslims, LGBT folks, you and me?

So many people who say they are Christians want to make their fear and hatred of homosexuality a litmus test. Yet the final injunction Jesus gave us was “Love one another as I have loved you.” I'm reminded of an inscription at the U.S. Memorial Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Martin Niemoller was a prominent Lutheran pastor in Germany who was imprisoned for his opposition to the Nazis. Today we have many internal threats to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Let us never fear to stand against bigotry.

Paul Foster, Decatur