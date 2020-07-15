LETTER: Always wanting something for free

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to respond to Randy Reyman’s last article “GOP falling short in its duties” (June 28). I have a hard time understanding this man.

The common theme of Randy’s articles always seems to be about envy, he always wants someone to give him something for free. He wants universal health care for everyone, paid for by the evil rich corporations and the wealthiest Americans. He wants the wealth gap shrunk and personal life circumstances to be rosy, and it will be, if other people would just pay their fair share.

And if Democrats could be put in charge to implement their socialism. That will then make everything free. Oh how wrong you are. Nothing in life is free, my friend. If you can’t see that Democratic control in the state of Illinois has been disastrous for the citizens of this state, then there is no amount of therapy that will help you.

How has the left convinced millions that if you have worked hard your whole life to become successful then you are evil? It’s because the media is controlled by the left, they are not conservative. Even our local NBC, ABC and CBS affiliates are blatantly biased to the liberal left. As is the Associated Press also.