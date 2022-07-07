LETTER: Ambulance decision betrays community

Recently the announcement was made by HSHS that they were closing the Decatur Ambulance Service.

As someone who has worked in the emergency departments of both hospitals for over 35 years, I have witnessed many of the changes that have occurred within Decatur Ambulance and its training and personnel. What started as a basic transport service has evolved into a skilled paramedic service that serves the people of several communities including Decatur, Pana and Shelbyville. These dedicated young men and women spend hundreds of hours honing their skills in order to perform to the best abilities possible to save lives when called upon.

Shame on you HSHS – you went into this venture knowing that any ambulance service is not a money-making investment. Patient care is provided whether a person can pay or not, whether they have insurance or even a billing address. You speak to the commitment to the community and yet you throw the whole city of Decatur into a turmoil, scrambling to find a replacement paramedic service. You have caused multiple employees of Decatur Ambulance to be out of a job and added to the unemployment numbers.

You (HSHS) said you couldn’t find qualified personnel to staff the service, but the truth of the matter is, you wouldn’t put out the money to hire the folks needed to provide adequate staffing. There are paramedics out there, students graduating every few weeks, but you have to pay a livable wage and not tie the hands of those who are attempting to run the company.

As a community we need to send our gratitude to the entire Burkham family, Sue, David, Mike and Missy who worked so many years to keep this company afloat.

Carol Goetz, Decatur