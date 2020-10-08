LETTER: Amendment passage benefits everyone

Who benefits from the passage of the Fair Tax Amendment? You do. I do. Even the 3% of Illinoisans who will pay a little more — those with incomes of $250,000 — benefit a lot.

Now Illinois has a flat tax rate where the $40,000 earners pay the same percent as the $400,000 earners. That is disproportionately difficult for those who earn less. Equally bad, the amount of tax generated from a flat tax has not been enough to fund Illinois’s needs for schools, state and local governments, and a stable fiscal environment. We are falling behind.

We all will benefit from passage of the Fair Tax Amendment because the change will bring in $3 billion more to improve education, government services, and healthcare. The ones who will pay more, the top 3% of earners, can’t afford singly to buy even better schools with all the associated benefits for themselves and the rest of us. By all the top earners paying a little more individually as everyone else pays less or the same amount, the government projects and services and the educational system will be better supported.

Vote yes for the Fair Tax Amendment, and ask your friends to do the same.

Carolyn Casady Trimble, Urbana

