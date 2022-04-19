LETTER: America has its oligarchs as well

American oligarchs mirror the Russian oligarch system in that their enormous wealth controls the power of the vote through massive media campaigns full of lies and deception. Their goal is to steal democracy from we the people; a theft exacerbated by the Supreme Court decision “Citizens United” from a highly politicized Supreme Court packed by the enormous wealth and power of the oligarchs and their lackeys in Congress.

It’s their money and power that selects who gets chosen for appointment when their lackeys control the senate as McConnell did during Merrick Garland’s nomination.

The Heritage Foundation controls the selection process. This elitist foundation has long strangled American democracy. The system is about power and control verses democracy. Nowhere is the oligarch system more evident than here in Illinois in the governor’s race. Richard Irvin’s oligarch, Ken Griffin #20 million, Bailey, Richard Uihlein $1 million, and Jesse Sullivan $11 million. Out-of-state donors including Chris Larsen, CEO of Ripple in San Francisco, who donated $5 million.

American oligarchs are more than individuals like Ken Griffin, the Mercer Family, Sheldon Adelson, and the Koch Brothers. Often they are organizations funded by corporate elites. Groups like the National Chamber of Commerce and their affiliates, Association of Manufacturers, Right to Work Foundation, the Pharmaceutical Industry and hundreds more.

They hide their dark money to the GOP to subvert democracy. They are literally buying your democracy and your voice in American policy. They are controlling your lives in the workplace, at home, and in public; your access to healthcare, even your right to vote. Their extremist puppets have drafted more than 400 bills to limit access to the ballot box nationwide. They are shredding your constitutional rights in their lust for power and the rule of law.

Mike Griffin, Decatur

