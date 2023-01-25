LETTER: America squanders will to survive

My understanding is that our city council is reviewing its current neighborhood standards that were supposedly "revised" just a few years ago. If revision is forthcoming, I won't look this gift horse in the mouth. The previous "revision" was an insult to Decatur residents whose families will be forced to survive in currently collapsing ecosystems that no longer sustain insects and birds. never mind human populations, including and especially our children and grandchildren. But who cares?

The previously "revised" neighborhood standard pathetically restricted environmentally conscious property-owners to allot only 20% of their backyards to original eco-sustaining Illinois groundcover of biodiverse native tallgrass prairie (grasses and flowering plants) that necessarily grow taller than the 10 inches permitted by our city in residential front and backyards. Alas, this was Decatur's humanitarian "sacrifice" to help save plane Earth from imminent eco-catastrophe. .

And for this "privilege" property owners who participated in this backyard eco-repair paid a fee of $20 to the city. Surely, Decatur's ultimate insult to residents who care about our city and planet Earth's environmental future. Off the charts ironic in that our city council includes a PhD. Biology professor at Millikin University whose knowledge of life-science is available for consultation. Why not listen to him?

Decatur property owners who, for obvious financial reasons, scrupulously adhere to traditional grass lawns doused with toxic "lawn-care" chemicals that maintain politically correct "curb appeal" if only to keep local politicos off their backs. Never mind that nonnative monoculture grass is more or less equivalent to asphalt pavement in destroying life-sustaining ecosystems. In other words, as long as Decatur maintains vast acres of monoculture grass "curb appeal," never mind that city residents, along with inhabitants of planet Earth, are facing an unsustainable environmental/ecological future.

So it goes in a decadent and debauched America that has squandered its will to survive.

Don Carmichael, Decatur