LETTER: America yes, Democrats no

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tammy Duckworth and I both took an oath to defend this country. She took it a second time as a U.S. Senator. Is there a loophole in that pledge when it comes to the U.S. National Monuments?

Heard her say they are statues of traitors. I agree, the Confederate statues are of traitors. They are also Democrats, the party she belongs to. But these leftist rioters have also attacked statues of George Washington, Abe Lincoln, U.S. Grant, Teddy Roosevelt and the monument to Boston’s famous 54th Regiment. Were these people traitors?

What, a military vet from the Land of Lincoln doesn’t think the Lincoln Memorial isn’t worth defending? Is this what the Democrat Party has come to? I say America yes, the Democrat Party no. That’s what the choice has come to.

Bruce A. Raisch, St. Louis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0