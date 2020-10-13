LETTER: American oligarchy has deep roots

According to economist Thomas Piketty in his award-winning book “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” we are on the road not just to a highly unequal society, but to a society of an oligarchy. A society of inherited wealth.

The following example should convince you he’s right:

One of the richest Americans alive in 1920 was banker and industrialist Andrew Mellon. Mellon supplied a major chunk of the campaign dollars that helped Warren Harding, the Republican presidential nominee, win an easy victory that year. A grateful Harding would make Mellon the secretary of the treasury. Mellon would hold that position for the next 11 years.

In 1925, Mellon convinced the Republican Congress to kill the federal gift tax, halve the estate tax, and slash the top income tax rate from 46 to 25 percent.

The repeal of the federal gift tax that Mellon had engineered would enable him to start shifting his fortune tax-free to his heirs. In 1957, Fortune magazine would rank four Mellon heirs among America’s eight richest individuals.