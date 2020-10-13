LETTER: American oligarchy has deep roots

According to economist Thomas Piketty in his award-winning book “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” we are on the road not just to a highly unequal society, but to a society of an oligarchy. A society of inherited wealth.
The following example should convince you he’s right:
One of the richest Americans alive in 1920 was banker and industrialist Andrew Mellon. Mellon supplied a major chunk of the campaign dollars that helped Warren Harding, the Republican presidential nominee, win an easy victory that year. A grateful Harding would make Mellon the secretary of the treasury. Mellon would hold that position for the next 11 years.
In 1925, Mellon convinced the Republican Congress to kill the federal gift tax, halve the estate tax, and slash the top income tax rate from 46 to 25 percent.
The repeal of the federal gift tax that Mellon had engineered would enable him to start shifting his fortune tax-free to his heirs. In 1957, Fortune magazine would rank four Mellon heirs among America’s eight richest individuals.
According to historian David Cannadine, one of those heirs, Mellon’s daughter Ailsa, had a fortune grand enough in the mid-20th century to support three residences in New York City, two in Connecticut’s Greenwich, one in Palm Beach, and one more out on Long Island.
Mellon’s grandson Timothy, the Washington Post recently reported, currently ranks as the top donor supporting President Trump’s reelection. Like Trump, Timothy Mellon only rages against handouts that go to those born without silver spoons. In his self-published 2015 autobiography, he argued that expanded social programs have only made Black people even more belligerent.
If Donald Trump and his enablers keep power this November, they will owe their victory in no small part to one of the richest Americans alive, in 1920.
Ron Adams, Decatur
