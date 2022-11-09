LETTER: American society off the tracks

15 years ago while driving north on Franklin Street, approaching Decatur's wonderful public library, I noticed criminal defacement of public works. I smiled to myself, assuming the likely culprit to be an easily impressionable teenager with a spray can and an unquenchable zeal to share a youthful convert's newfound Christian faith.

This kid evangelist's two-word spray-can sermon -- "Trust Jesus" -- is surely the simplest and, in its stark brevity, at least as wise as those lengthy creeds we obediently recite at Christian worship services.

Needless to say, these streetlights have long-since been "cleansed" of their blatant violations of church/state separation, thus sparing our constitutional rights, even as America falls prey to anti-Christ blasphemies delivered daily via our increasingly decadent and debauched popular culture.

Indeed, if you haven't noticed, and unless your soul has been sandpapered by unrepentant sin, how can you not notice that our American society has gone completely off the tracks in its anti-Christian behavior, thus careening pedal-to-the-metal in its joyride to hell? No GPS needed on this road trip, thank you.

So welcome, lost America, along with the rest of this Christ-rejecting world: you are about to experience up-close and personal the literal fiery caverns of Lucifer's eternal abyss.

For those of you who do not want to partake in this eternal destiny, good news, indeed. Almighty God provides (at least until His further notice) an easily-accessible and always-available off-ramp to heaven, simply "Trust Jesus". Read all about it in the New Testament Bible.

But if you question the existence of eternal hell, please watch YouTube testimonies of folks who've been there and done that, then mercifully brought back to planet earth by almighty God to provide first-person warnings to all who will heed their testimonies. OK, but if Jesus Christ saves, He saves us from what? From an eternity in hell.

Don Carmichael, Decatur