LETTER: An easy solution for loan issue

Here's a solution (compromise) that everyone on both side of the political aisle could embrace, but no "Washington genius" has even offered.

Rather than forgiving student loan debt, why not simply forgive the interest on those loans? It's not the loan principal that is so punishing, but the accumulation of interest on that principle. Just make college loans 100% interest free.

Our fine government that gives away trillions to every foreign country, ethnicity, business group, etc. can surely afford the relatively small dollar drop to assist Americans here at home by cancelling interest. I think most folks would gladly pay their loans back for the education received of they knew the interest were absolved.

Positive relief for millions, money we'll spent for every taxpayer, and a reasonable solution / compromise. Why do those bureaucrats make everything so complicated?

Tom Greenwood, Decatur