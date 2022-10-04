LETTER: Andrew Weatherford for circuit judge

As a former litigator, I support Andrew Weatherford for circuit judge.

Drew is a calm, hardworking, and fair-minded man who has actual experience as a litigator. Experience makes conducting trials and managing dockets easier for both the courtroom personnel and the citizens appearing before the court.

Just as important is temperament. A judge should be unbiased, calm and courteous. Drew is all of these.

He will not arrive in the courtroom with an agenda of personal beliefs that would prevent him from hearing a case fairly.

Drew is a family man with deep ties to Macon County. He has an excellent judicial temperament and would be an excellent choice for circuit judge.

Jessica Stricklin, Decatur