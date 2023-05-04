In response to Gail Morris’ letter about a misbehaving cat, let me suggest a pet-repellent spray from Rural King, which I found useful when a fox was dumping under my bathroom window.

At least he had the right room.

After I sprayed twice, he moved on, never to return, though he visited my birdbath for water.

Macon County Animal Control has been effective the few times I’ve had to call, rescuing and abused puppy, picking up two dogs in heat and removing a bat from my laundry room. The officers do a great job.

Linda Hutton, Decatur